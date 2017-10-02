Citigroup Inc. Reiterates GBX 3,400 Price Target for Imperial Brands PLC (IMT)

Citigroup Inc. set a GBX 3,400 ($45.72) target price on Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMT. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.14) price target on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 3,640 ($48.95) to GBX 3,770 ($50.70) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,070 ($54.73) to GBX 4,100 ($55.14) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC from GBX 4,200 ($56.48) to GBX 4,050 ($54.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Whitman Howard reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($68.59) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands PLC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,112.86 ($55.31).

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) opened at 3678.00 on Friday. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,324.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,154.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,654.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,758.37.

About Imperial Brands PLC

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

