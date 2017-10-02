Citigroup Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) opened at 35.68 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDY. CLSA upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.62 price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is a pharmaceutical company that is engaged in providing medicines. The Company operates in three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment includes manufacturing and marketing prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name (branded formulations) or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations (generics).

