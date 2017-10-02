Citigroup Inc. (C) Position Lowered by Davis Rea Ltd.

Davis Rea Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.2% of Davis Rea Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Davis Rea Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 60.8% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 109.3% during the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc. (C) opened at 72.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $198.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 18.11%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $15.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

C has been the subject of several research reports. UBS AG upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,702,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $344,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

