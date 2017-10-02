Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 1,371,798 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371,798 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE BRO) opened at 48.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post $1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

In other news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $445,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides its customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other customized risk management products and services.

