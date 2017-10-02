Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Univar Inc. (UNVR)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Univar were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,256,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,076,000 after buying an additional 632,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Univar by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,703,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,603,000 after acquiring an additional 459,808 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,910,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,157,000 after acquiring an additional 185,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Univar by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,057,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,288,000 after acquiring an additional 223,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Inc. (UNVR) opened at 28.93 on Monday. Univar Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. The company’s market capitalization is $4.07 billion.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Univar Inc. will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Univar from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Univar in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Univar from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Univar

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States.

