Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Alleghany Corporation (Y)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,446 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany Corporation were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Corporation by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Corporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany Corporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $752,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany Corporation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) opened at 554.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.94. Alleghany Corporation has a 1-year low of $510.52 and a 1-year high of $667.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $576.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.92.

Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Alleghany Corporation had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 7.74%. Alleghany Corporation’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alleghany Corporation will post $3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on Y. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alleghany Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alleghany Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Alleghany Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th.

About Alleghany Corporation

Alleghany Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Alleghany Insurance Holdings LLC (AIHL) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. AIHL’s insurance operations are conducted by its subsidiaries RSUI Group, Inc (RSUI), CapSpecialty, Inc (CapSpecialty) and Pacific Compensation Corporation (PacificComp).

