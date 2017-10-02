Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 30,907 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Sposito II sold 1,250 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $44,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Ruddock sold 4,414 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,739 shares of company stock worth $239,098. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STBA. BidaskClub upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ STBA) opened at 39.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $39.94.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.98 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.30 EPS for the current year.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc (S&T) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Community Banking segment offers services, which include accepting time and demand deposits, and originating commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers brokerage services, serves as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits and provides other trust services.

