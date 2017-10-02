Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.38 Million Holdings in FMC Corporation (FMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FMC Corporation were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of FMC Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, RiverPoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Corporation by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC Corporation (FMC) opened at 89.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 265.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. FMC Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. FMC Corporation had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $656.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corporation will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.58%.

In related news, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 14,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,190,616.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,639 shares in the company, valued at $11,057,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Bank of America Corporation upgraded FMC Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of FMC Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of FMC Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of FMC Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates in three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. As of December 31, 2016, the FMC Agricultural Solutions segment developed, marketed and sold three classes of crop protection chemicals: insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

