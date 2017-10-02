Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 3,579.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,792,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498,905 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 30,924.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,052,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,950 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 140.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,515,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,774,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,686,000 after purchasing an additional 496,727 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,092,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) opened at 84.56 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $944.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.79 million. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post $4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David P. Falck sold 4,600 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $413,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 35,013 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $3,136,114.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,620,673.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,068. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through regulated electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

