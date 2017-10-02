Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 9,319 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 204,800.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) opened at 33.25 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $221,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,765.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean Claude Kihn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,849.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,251 shares of company stock valued at $480,041. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $29.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

