CIBC Boosts Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Price Target to C$14.50

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. CSFB cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

Shares of Cenovus Energy (CVE) traded down 1.399% on Monday, hitting $12.335. 2,412,839 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.142. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $22.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05.

In other news, insider Ivor Melvin Ruste bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

