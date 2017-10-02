Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen and Company

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen and Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.32.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) traded down 2.6679% on Monday, hitting $299.6175. 978,732 shares of the company were exchanged. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $295.11 and a 52 week high of $499.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.10 and its 200 day moving average is $407.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.4062 and a beta of 0.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-cowen-and-company.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.