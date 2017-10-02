China Auto Logistics (CALI) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.30

Media stories about China Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:CALI) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Auto Logistics earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 44.6667651940283 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of China Auto Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of China Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:CALI) traded up 0.44% during trading on Monday, hitting $2.27. 13,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. China Auto Logistics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The stock’s market cap is $9.16 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

In related news, major shareholder Praise Enterprises Ltd Bright purchased 1,612,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $3,401,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,840,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,213,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

China Auto Logistics Company Profile

China Auto Logistics Inc, formerly Fresh Ideas Media, Inc is engaged in providing imported automobile sales and trading service, and a Web-based automobile sales and trading information platform to its customers. The Company operates through four segments: sales of automobiles, financing services, airport auto mall automotive services and other services.

