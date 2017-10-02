Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) Shares Bought by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned about 2.70% of Chimerix worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMRX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chimerix by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,448,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 404,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 65,335 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 107,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ CMRX) opened at 5.25 on Monday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The stock’s market capitalization is $246.99 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 1,514.27%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post ($1.63) earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet medical needs. Its lead compound, brincidofovir, is in development as an oral and intravenous (IV) formulation for the prevention and treatment of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) viruses, including smallpox, adenoviruses (AdV), and the human herpesviruses.

