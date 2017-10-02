Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (PLCE) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 144.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,267 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) worth $20,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $112.00 price target on Children’s Place, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Children’s Place, Inc. (The) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $140.00 target price on Children’s Place, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Shares of Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) opened at 117.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.39. Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $125.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Children’s Place, Inc. (The) (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.53 million. Children’s Place, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place, Inc. will post $7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Children’s Place, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

About Children’s Place, Inc. (The)

The Children’s Place, Inc (The Children’s Place) is a pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company sells apparel, accessories, footwear and other items for children. The Company operates through two segments: The Children’s Place U.S. and The Children’s Place International.

