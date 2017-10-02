Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHS. BidaskClub cut Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Chico’s FAS (CHS) opened at 8.95 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.58 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 16,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc is an omni-channel specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and accessories, operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company is also engaged in the sale of merchandise in its domestic and international retail stores.

