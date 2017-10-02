CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $4.05 Million Position in Chevron Corporation (CVX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Chevron Corporation comprises 1.8% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Chevron Corporation were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron Corporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,769,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,752,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,078 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,721,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 30.5% during the first quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,815,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,271,000 after purchasing an additional 657,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,173,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $135.00 price objective on Chevron Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Chevron Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) traded down 0.11% during trading on Monday, reaching $117.37. 2,202,949 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.24. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $119.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 billion. Chevron Corporation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other Chevron Corporation news, insider James William Johnson sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $3,431,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $248,262.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,312 shares of company stock worth $8,008,343 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

