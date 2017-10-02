Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CBI) Short Interest Update

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE:CBI) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,162,612 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 25,765,116 shares. Currently, 29.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,461,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

CBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Get Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. alerts:

Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CBI) opened at 16.80 on Monday. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.70 billion.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE:CBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($3.81). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V.’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. will post ($1.83) EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Mccarthy sold 7,500 shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,922.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. in the first quarter worth $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/chicago-bridge-iron-company-n-v-cbi-short-interest-update.html.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. Company Profile

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.