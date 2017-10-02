Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $78.52 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $78,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,574,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5,663.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,212,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $364,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,796,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,500,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,508 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,823,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $391,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,316 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 45.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,528,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $289,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,170 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) traded up 0.178% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.455. 4,686,414 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.867 and a beta of 1.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $54.80.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 149.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $78.52 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/chevy-chase-trust-holdings-inc-has-78-52-million-position-in-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 62,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $3,307,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,906.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,310 shares of company stock worth $16,857,255. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.