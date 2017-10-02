Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

CYOU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.com Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Changyou.com Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Changyou.com Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Changyou.com Limited from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut Changyou.com Limited from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Changyou.com Limited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) traded up 1.34% on Monday, reaching $40.14. 144,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Changyou.com Limited has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $692.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.05 million. Changyou.com Limited had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 30.03%. Changyou.com Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Changyou.com Limited will post $3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.com Limited in the second quarter valued at about $27,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Changyou.com Limited by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC boosted its position in Changyou.com Limited by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 689,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 102,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Changyou.com Limited by 5.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Changyou.com Limited by 40.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 498,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,324,000 after purchasing an additional 142,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.com Limited

Changyou.com Limited is an online game developer and operator. The Company is engaged in the development, operation and licensing of online games for personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Online Game segment, which consists primarily of PC games and mobile games; the Platform Channel segment, which consists primarily of online advertising services offered on the 17173.com Website, Internet value-added services (IVAS) offered on the Dolphin Browser and RaidCall and online card and board games offered by MoboTap, and the Cinema Advertising segment, which consists primarily of the acquisition, from operators of movie theaters, and the sale, to advertisers, of pre-film advertising slots, which are advertisements shown before the screening of a movie in a cinema theater.

