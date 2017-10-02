Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cesca Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.174462252021 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ KOOL) opened at 3.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Cesca Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $35.41 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cesca Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc is clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops and markets integrated cellular therapies and delivery systems. The Company is engaged in developing and manufacturing of automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

