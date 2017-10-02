Cerus Corporation (CERS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 1,493,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 861,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CERS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cerus Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cerus Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The firm’s market cap is $313.23 million.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Cerus Corporation had a negative return on equity of 120.31% and a negative net margin of 164.39%. Cerus Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Corporation will post ($0.68) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus Corporation news, insider Laurence M. Corash bought 92,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $227,350.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,375,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,491.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerus Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerus Corporation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus Corporation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus Corporation by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,708,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 343,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus Corporation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation Company Profile

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System for blood safety. The Company operates through blood safety segment. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its technology for controlling biological replication, and is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

