Centene Corporation (CNC) Stake Lowered by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene Corporation were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Centene Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Centene Corporation by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Centene Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation (CNC) opened at 96.77 on Monday. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $98.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.29. Centene Corporation had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Centene Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post $4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $344,152.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $317,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centene Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corporation boosted their target price on Centene Corporation from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Centene Corporation Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

