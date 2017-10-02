Centene Corporation (CNC) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Centene Corporation were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $15,326,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation by 28.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,992,000 after purchasing an additional 176,403 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $100,314,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation by 61.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Centene Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America Corporation increased their price objective on Centene Corporation from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) opened at 96.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.68. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $98.72.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.29. Centene Corporation had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post $4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Neidorff sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $2,809,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $344,152.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,167 shares of company stock worth $3,470,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

