Celgene Corporation (CELG) Stake Lessened by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CELG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,473,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,668,000 after purchasing an additional 723,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Celgene Corporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,088,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,309,000 after purchasing an additional 472,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Celgene Corporation by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,563,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,733,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Celgene Corporation by 15.7% during the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,911,000 after purchasing an additional 710,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Celgene Corporation by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,601,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,617,000 after purchasing an additional 892,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Celgene Corporation news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $248,498.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at $564,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 18,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.52, for a total value of $2,415,403.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,233 shares of company stock worth $6,268,259 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CELG shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $148.00) on shares of Celgene Corporation in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $160.00 target price on Celgene Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $156.00 target price on Celgene Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celgene Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.31.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ CELG) opened at 145.82 on Monday. Celgene Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average is $127.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Corporation Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

