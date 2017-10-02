Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,857,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,507,000 after purchasing an additional 630,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 193,877 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $8,785,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $6,964,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 31,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE CDR) opened at 5.62 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $461.95 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Cedar Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $5.00 price target on Cedar Realty Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on ownership and operation of grocery-anchored shopping centers straddling the Washington District of Columbia (DC) to Boston corridor. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed a portfolio of 61 operating properties (excluding properties held for sale) totaling approximately 9.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

