Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) Holdings Held by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC held its stake in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC owned 0.21% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 589.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 193,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 165,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 292,433 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 57,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE CDR) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. 146,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $460.30 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on ownership and operation of grocery-anchored shopping centers straddling the Washington District of Columbia (DC) to Boston corridor. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed a portfolio of 61 operating properties (excluding properties held for sale) totaling approximately 9.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

