CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBL. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.
CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) traded up 0.12% during trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. 2,496,809 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.18. CBL & Associates Properties has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $12.35.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 38.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CBL & Associates Properties
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.
