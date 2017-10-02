CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBL. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Get CBL & Associates Properties Inc. alerts:

CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) traded up 0.12% during trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. 2,496,809 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.18. CBL & Associates Properties has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $12.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/cbl-associates-properties-inc-cbl-stock-rating-upgraded-by-valuengine.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 38.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.