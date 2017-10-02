CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Shares Gap Down to $8.39

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $8.39. CBL & Associates Properties shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 1,173,036 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Monday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,109,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,972,000 after acquiring an additional 353,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,196,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758,738 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,811,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,874,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,954,000 after purchasing an additional 952,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,354,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,706,000 after purchasing an additional 403,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

