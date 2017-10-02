CBIZ (CBZ) versus G&K Services (GK) Head to Head Survey

CBIZ (NYSE: CBZ) and G&K Services (NASDAQ:GK) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

CBIZ has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G&K Services has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and G&K Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 5.54% 9.42% 4.22% G&K Services 3.79% 9.12% 4.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of G&K Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of G&K Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBIZ and G&K Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $831.05 million 1.06 $91.52 million $0.83 19.58 G&K Services N/A N/A N/A $2.85 34.21

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than G&K Services. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G&K Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CBIZ and G&K Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A G&K Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

G&K Services pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. CBIZ does not pay a dividend. G&K Services pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CBIZ beats G&K Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States. Its segments include Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services group includes accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group includes group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices segment includes managed networking and hardware services, and healthcare consulting.

About G&K Services

G&K Services, Inc. is a service-focused provider of branded uniform and facility services programs. The Company provides a range of workwear and protective safety apparel through rental and direct purchase programs. The Company also supplies various facility products and services, including floor mats, towels, mops, restroom hygiene products, and first aid supplies. It also manufactures certain work apparel garments that are used to support its garment rental and direct purchase programs. It operates in two segments: United States (includes the Dominican Republic) and Canada. The Company operated from approximately 160 locations, as of July 2, 2016. The Company serves a diverse base of customer locations in various industries, including automotive, warehousing, distribution, transportation, energy, manufacturing, food processing, retail, restaurants, construction and trades, hospitality, government, healthcare and others.

