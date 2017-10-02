Cavium, Inc. (CAVM) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAVM. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Cavium in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cavium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cavium in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Cavium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cavium in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cavium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) opened at 65.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. Cavium has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $76.26. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.53 billion.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Cavium had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $242.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Cavium’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cavium will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 20,000 shares of Cavium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $1,237,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVM. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its holdings in Cavium by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cavium by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Cavium by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cavium by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cavium by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavium Company Profile

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

