Cavium, Inc. (CAVM) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Cavium were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAVM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cavium by 16.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cavium in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cavium by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cavium by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cavium by 1,564.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,833 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 250,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $1,237,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Cavium in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cavium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Pacific Crest reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cavium in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Cavium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Cavium in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ CAVM) traded up 5.17% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.35. 277,651 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cavium, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $76.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.77 billion.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. Cavium had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cavium, Inc. will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavium Company Profile

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

