Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Stake Lifted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $39,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,847,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,603,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,561,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,628,992,000 after buying an additional 1,798,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,398,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,579,000 after buying an additional 1,365,856 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,259,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,351,000 after buying an additional 1,047,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,423,000 after buying an additional 419,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Osborn sold 5,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $568,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzette M. Long sold 13,859 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,471 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,332. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America Corporation set a $120.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.03.

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) opened at 124.71 on Monday. Caterpillar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 0.27%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $5.25 EPS for the current year.

