Catalent Inc (CTLT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTLT. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) traded up 3.43% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.29. 1,735,494 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.46. Catalent has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $42.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48.

Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Christine Dolan sold 1,594 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $61,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Catalent by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Catalent by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. Its segments include Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment is engaged in the formulation, development and manufacturing of prescription and consumer health soft capsules or softgels.

