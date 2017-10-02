Cartesian (CRTN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.26

News articles about Cartesian (NASDAQ:CRTN) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cartesian earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.1519705392476 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Cartesian (NASDAQ:CRTN) traded down 9.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. 15,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The stock’s market cap is $5.66 million. Cartesian has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Cartesian (NASDAQ:CRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cartesian had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter.

Cartesian Company Profile

Cartesian, Inc, formerly The Management Network Group, Inc, is a provider of professional services and technical solutions to the communications, digital media and technology sectors. The Company has three segments: the North America segment, the EMEA segment and the Strategic Alliances segment. The North America and EMEA segments include the Company’s operational, technology and software consulting services inside of North America and outside of North America, respectively.

