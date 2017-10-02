Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 585.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 184,188 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Carter’s worth $19,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carter’s by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth approximately $782,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 17.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 742.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. FBR & Co set a $111.00 price target on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.45.

In other Carter’s news, Director Thomas E. Whiddon sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $1,581,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Fulton sold 8,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $756,953.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) opened at 98.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.18. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $77.94 and a one year high of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.08 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post $5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.08%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc (Carter’s) is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The Company owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). The Company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and International.

