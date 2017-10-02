Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) Stock

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE SNA) opened at 149.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average is $159.16. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $140.83 and a one year high of $181.73.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.05. Snap-On had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $921.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Snap-On’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post $10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Snap-On from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. FBR & Co set a $205.00 target price on Snap-On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.86.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 18,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $2,717,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 265 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $152.58 per share, for a total transaction of $40,433.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company’s segments include the Commercial & Industrial Group, the Snap-on Tools Group, the Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial & Industrial Group consists of business operations serving a range of industrial and commercial customers, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education markets.

