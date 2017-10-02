Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $180,000 in Snap Inc. (SNAP) Stock

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Snap by 38.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $4,645,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 26.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 61.6% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 41,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) opened at 14.54 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $17.41 billion. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.49 million. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post ($0.64) EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.95 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 37,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $554,475.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,797,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,317,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Sehn sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,204,168 shares in the company, valued at $27,552,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,733,598 shares of company stock worth $23,764,362.

About Snap

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

