CarMax Inc (KMX) Director Sells $608,240.00 in Stock

CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $608,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,461,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CarMax Inc (NYSE KMX) traded up 1.03% on Monday, hitting $76.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,218 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax Inc has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $76.59.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CarMax Inc will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in CarMax by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 7.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of CarMax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS AG downgraded shares of CarMax from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

