Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Carbonite worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Carbonite by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Carbonite by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carbonite in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Carbonite by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carbonite in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ CARB) opened at 22.00 on Monday. Carbonite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1047.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.97 million. Carbonite had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carbonite, Inc. will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Carbonite news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 12,500 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $264,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Danielle Sheer sold 4,810 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $104,136.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,421 shares of company stock worth $641,877 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARB shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Carbonite in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Carbonite from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Carbonite, Inc provides data protection solutions, including cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and e-mail archiving. The Company’s solutions provide enterprise-grade data protection and recovery capabilities to its customers. The Company’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) plans include Carbonite Computer Backup; Carbonite Server Backup, such as Carbonite Office Power and Carbonite Office Ultimate; EVault Cloud Backup; DRaaS, and e-mail archiving.

