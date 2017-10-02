Capital World Investors Has $5.95 Billion Stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,378,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,294,003 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up about 1.4% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned about 9.08% of Enbridge worth $5,948,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,072.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,748,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,286,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,983,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,631,051,000 after buying an additional 17,671,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $478,509,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,484,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,444,626,000 after buying an additional 8,072,511 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 100,060.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,813,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,919,000 after buying an additional 7,805,741 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) traded down 0.19% during trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 612,409 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $45.09.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post $1.64 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

