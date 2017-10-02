Capital World Investors Buys 1,611,442 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,914,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611,442 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 7.43% of Boston Scientific Corporation worth $2,825,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,708,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,593,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,184,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,777,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,657,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,596,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,120,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,963,000 after purchasing an additional 888,331 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation by 21.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 11,212,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,640 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital World Investors Buys 1,611,442 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/capital-world-investors-buys-1611442-shares-of-boston-scientific-corporation-bsx.html.

In other Boston Scientific Corporation news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 27,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $731,999.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $57,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,880 shares in the company, valued at $512,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,757 shares of company stock worth $6,799,384. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Boston Scientific Corporation in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE BSX) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,270 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Boston Scientific Corporation had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.