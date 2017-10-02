Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,558,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,058,692 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 6.37% of American International Group worth $3,598,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 25,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in American International Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 92,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS AG lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (AIG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/capital-research-global-investors-decreases-position-in-american-international-group-inc-aig.html.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) traded up 0.52% on Monday, reaching $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,598 shares. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $67.47. The company’s market capitalization is $55.75 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.33. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post $5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -711.07%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.