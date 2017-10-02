Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Stake in Western Union Company (The) (WU)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in shares of Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,452,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,926,055 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 13.68% of Western Union Company (The) worth $1,208,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union Company (The) by 3,333.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,492,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,918,000 after acquiring an additional 33,487,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,966,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,328 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Union Company (The) in the 1st quarter valued at $30,448,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Union Company (The) in the 1st quarter valued at $30,448,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Union Company (The) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,102,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,694 shares during the period.

Western Union Company (WU) traded up 0.68% during trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,705 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. Western Union Company has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Western Union Company (The) (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Western Union Company (The) had a return on equity of 92.41% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Union Company will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Western Union Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.49%.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Western Union Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Western Union Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Western Union Company (The) from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Western Union Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Western Union Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

In other Western Union Company (The) news, EVP John David Thompson sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $472,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Union Company (The)

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

