Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 302,511 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,620,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,511 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.70% of M&T Bank Corporation worth $910,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Corporation during the second quarter worth $140,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation by 8,576.9% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank Corporation alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. BidaskClub raised M&T Bank Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Macquarie lowered M&T Bank Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Instinet reduced their price target on M&T Bank Corporation from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of M&T Bank Corporation in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE MTB) traded down 0.60% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.08. The company had a trading volume of 128,632 shares. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $173.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $157.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. M&T Bank Corporation had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post $9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Corporation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. M&T Bank Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

In related news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 8,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $1,463,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,696.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.17, for a total transaction of $139,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,055. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/capital-research-global-investors-acquires-302511-shares-of-mt-bank-corporation-mtb.html.

M&T Bank Corporation Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.