Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Buckingham Research

Analysts at Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered Capital One Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Compass Point began coverage on Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $82.00 price objective on Capital One Financial Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Capital One Financial Corporation alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE COF) opened at 84.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $96.92.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Capital One Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post $7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.85 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/capital-one-financial-corporation-cof-earns-buy-rating-from-analysts-at-buckingham-research.html.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 367,419 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $31,972,801.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation by 8,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial Corporation

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.