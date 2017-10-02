Capital International Investors Continues to Hold Stake in BB&T Corporation (BBT)

Capital International Investors held its stake in shares of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,459,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.80% of BB&T Corporation worth $293,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBT. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BB&T Corporation during the second quarter worth $111,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of BB&T Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BB&T Corporation in the second quarter worth $136,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T Corporation by 51.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in shares of BB&T Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Rufus Yates sold 28,515 shares of BB&T Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $1,342,201.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,131.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jerome Johnson, Jr. sold 18,343 shares of BB&T Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $865,606.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,610 shares of company stock worth $2,618,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) traded up 0.06% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.97. 1,051,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BB&T Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. BB&T Corporation had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BB&T Corporation will post $2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB&T Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.88 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered BB&T Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Hilliard Lyons lowered BB&T Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of BB&T Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

