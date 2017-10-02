Capital International Investors Acquires 11,453 Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC were worth $477,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 82.5% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 176,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 2.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) traded up 1.06% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.54. 238,062 shares of the company traded hands. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $122.68.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.30. Ryanair Holdings PLC had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post $7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.56 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryanair Holdings PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

About Ryanair Holdings PLC

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

