Capital Guardian Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 457.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Capital Guardian Trust Co. Sells 1,082 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/capital-guardian-trust-co-sells-1082-shares-of-kinder-morgan-inc-kmi.html.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith purchased 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $99,236.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,240.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE KMI) traded down 0.7539% on Monday, reaching $19.0354. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,051 shares. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.8231 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.84.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.