Capital Guardian Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 616,505 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) were worth $21,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in the second quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 56.2% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE BK) traded up 0.30% during trading on Monday, hitting $53.18. 547,531 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.15. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $54.59.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Capital Guardian Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/capital-guardian-trust-co-lowers-stake-in-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corporation-the-bk.html.

In other Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) news, Vice Chairman Brian T. Shea sold 44,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,340,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerald L. Hassell sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $94,835.52. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 872,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,283,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,931,137 shares of company stock valued at $581,058,723 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.